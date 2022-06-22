Overview of Dr. Alexandru Kimel, MD

Dr. Alexandru Kimel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kimel works at HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.