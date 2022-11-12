Overview

Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Space Coast Massage Institute.



Dr. Ryskin works at Seattle Pain Relief in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.