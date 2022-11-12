See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Space Coast Massage Institute.

Dr. Ryskin works at Seattle Pain Relief in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Pain Relief
    35002 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 944-1289

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2022
    I have been a patient for over a year at this location. Dr R and staff have treated me kindly and with respect. Pain management in Washington state is incredibly difficult but they have always been on my side. They see a high rate of patients so it can be difficult if you need to change your appointment time but that should also tell you that they do a good job or they would have lots of openings. Dr R will give you lots of treatment options and wants patients to be proactive in their care plan. I would and have recommended this place to family and friends.
    Ty B — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1366457236
    Education & Certifications

    • OR Hlth Sci University
    • Yale University/Yale New Haven Hosp
    • Yale University/St Raphael Hosp
    • Space Coast Massage Institute
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexey Ryskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryskin works at Seattle Pain Relief in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ryskin’s profile.

    Dr. Ryskin has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

