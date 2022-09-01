Dr. Ali Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Moussa, MD
Dr. Ali Moussa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Haskell Regional Hospital, Hillcrest Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Mercy Hospital Ada.
Dr. Moussa works at
Dr. Moussa's Office Locations
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
Cancer Care Associates901 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 426-0625
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Haskell Regional Hospital
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Ada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moussa was always informed, listened well, much more than competent, and his staff was extraordinary. I responded very well under their care.
About Dr. Ali Moussa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548207814
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Medicine
- Good Samaritan Hospital Of Md
- American University of Beirut
- Medical Oncology
