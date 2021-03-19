Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussaoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Moussaoui works at
Locations
-
1
Ali Moussaoui, MD3801 Vista Rd Ste 320, Pasadena, TX 77504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ali Moussaoui MD5550 S Peek Rd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 831-1840
-
3
Ali Moussaoui MD11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 480, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (832) 831-1840
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moussaoui?
In 2005 I started having seizures due to abnormal vessels in my brain that I was born with . I had seen many doctors, neurologists, and even neuro teams that were supposedly going to help me. Instead I was thrown through hoops and treated like test subject. I was just given multiple drugs with no remedy. After 2 years of frustration and losing everything and my family of 4 darn near homeless I was referred to Dr ALI. I saw Dr MOUSSAOUI and surprisingly enough I was not thrown through another hoop. After explaining everything that had happened to me he proceeds to tell me that he is going to help me and get me the surgery I need. Well he got me that surgery within 1 month. It turns out the surgery removed the cause of my seizures. I have not taken any more medicine for seizures and now I have a good job. I referred my nephew who saw him this week and was very pleased with him. THANK YOU DR MOUSSAOUI! YOU SAVED MY LIFE and TAKING GOOD CARE OF MY FAMILY!
About Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1114921905
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Detroit Mc
- Wayne State University Detroit Mc
- Good Samaritan Hospital Of Md
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussaoui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussaoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussaoui works at
Dr. Moussaoui speaks Arabic and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussaoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussaoui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussaoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussaoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.