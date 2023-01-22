Dr. Ali Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Rizvi, MD
Dr. Ali Rizvi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3933
He has treated heart disease for my father, my wife, and me. He is highly competent, respectful, and caring.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1811959125
- St Vincents Hospital|University Of Louisville
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Aga Khan University Medical College|Wv University Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Cardiology
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
