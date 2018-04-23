Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajjadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD
Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Sajjadian works at
Dr. Sajjadian's Office Locations
-
1
Serenity Plastic Surgery496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 3, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sajjadian?
Dr. Sajjadian is extremely knowledgeable & trustworthy. I am so happy I put my nose & ears in his care! I had the best experience possible & I am so thankful for him & his staff. I underwent an open rhinoplasty, septoplasty, turbinoplasty, & ear lobe reduction surgery with the amazing Dr. Ali Sajjadian almost exactly a month ago (03/22). I am BEYOND happy with my results! Dr. Sajjadian has not only given me a gorgeous, natural-looking nose, but a far more functional nose as well. I also have to
About Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1659346021
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Temple University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajjadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajjadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sajjadian works at
Dr. Sajjadian speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajjadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajjadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajjadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajjadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.