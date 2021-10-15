Overview

Dr. Ali Sedarat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sedarat works at Medical Care Institute PA in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.