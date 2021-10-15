Dr. Ali Sedarat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedarat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sedarat, MD
Dr. Ali Sedarat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Medical Care Institute PA159 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-7272
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sedarat performed the POEM procedure on me 2-1/2 weeks ago and the outcome couldn’t have been better. I feel as good as I did 3 years ago before having Achalasia. He’s a great doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366409310
- U Ark
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- St Barnabas Hosp
- Natl U Iran
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sedarat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedarat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedarat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedarat has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedarat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedarat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedarat.
