Overview

Dr. Ali Tutar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Istanbul University, Istanbul Tip Fak and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Tutar works at Cardiovascular Consultants in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.