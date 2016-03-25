Dr. Alison Silhanek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silhanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Silhanek, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alison Silhanek, DPM
Dr. Alison Silhanek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silhanek's Office Locations
- 1 373 Route 111 Ste 18, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8802
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silhanek?
I would not trust my feet to anyone but Dr. Silhankek. Her knowledge and care us only surpassed by her medical expertise.
About Dr. Alison Silhanek, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063455392
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silhanek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silhanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silhanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silhanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silhanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silhanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silhanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.