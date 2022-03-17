Dr. Aliya Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliya Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aliya Khan, MD
Dr. Aliya Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Dayton Arthritis and Allergy Center3075 Governors Place Blvd Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 296-0015
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She always listens to everything I have to say . She is Never in a hurry . And she always answers any questions I may have .
About Dr. Aliya Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487638870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Allergy & Immunology and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
