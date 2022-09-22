Dr. Aliya Mushtaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliya Mushtaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aliya Mushtaq, MD
Dr. Aliya Mushtaq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Mushtaq's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - North Mopac Expy12221 N Mopac Expy Fl 1, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On a Sunday evening I felt light-headed, was sweating profusely, even though I was indoors, and I felt tightness in my chest (but no chest pain). My wife drove me to the emergency room. Fortunately for me, Dr. Mushtaq was the cardiologist on duty. Shortly after I arrived a clot broke loose and I had a widow-maker heart attack. I had cardiac arrest. Dr. Mushtaq dissolved the clot and inserted a stent through my arm into my blood vessel without having to open my chest. In addition to saving my life, Dr. Mushtaq later provided excellent care during my recovery. Not only is she highly competent, but she also has compassion for her patients. I highly recommend Dr. Mushtaq.
About Dr. Aliya Mushtaq, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912158387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushtaq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushtaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushtaq works at
Dr. Mushtaq has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
