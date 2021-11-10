Dr. Alkesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alkesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Alkesh Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Il
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Schaumburg943 N Plum Grove Rd Ste B, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 952-9140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel listened to concerns, asked questions and did a thorough exam. He took time to study My Chart and made recommendations. He did not over prescribe.
About Dr. Alkesh Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati
- 1376728196
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Il
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.