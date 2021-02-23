Overview of Dr. Alla Blinder, DO

Dr. Alla Blinder, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Blinder works at UC Davis Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.