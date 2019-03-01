Overview

Dr. Allison Angott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Angott works at Rocky Mount Family Medical Center in Rocky Mount, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.