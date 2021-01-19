Dr. Alma Mas-Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mas-Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alma Mas-Ramirez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Mas-Ramirez's Office Locations
Eye Associates of Boca Raton950 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Eye Center3319 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 798-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alma Mas-Ramirez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861742066
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute/Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University/ Glaucoma Fellowship
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus/ Department Of Ophthalmology
- San Juan City Hospital Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Ophthalmology
