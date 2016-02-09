Dr. Alter Peerless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peerless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alter Peerless, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Health Kenwood ENT4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 108, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 936-0500
Womens Plastic Surgery & Rejuvination Centere Inc.4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 936-0500
The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health4777 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Really kind man. Really thorough. Explained very clearly what was the matter and what treatment was indicated.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Peerless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peerless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peerless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peerless has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peerless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peerless speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Peerless. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peerless.
