Dr. Amadeo Cabral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amadeo Cabral, MD
Overview of Dr. Amadeo Cabral, MD
Dr. Amadeo Cabral, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Cabral works at
Dr. Cabral's Office Locations
-
1
Quality Surgical Care PA6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 302, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 669-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabral?
I loved the Dr’s professional way of explaining the pros and cons of my surgery!! The staff is awesome
About Dr. Amadeo Cabral, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073560348
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabral works at
Dr. Cabral has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabral speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.