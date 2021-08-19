Overview

Dr. Amar Thosani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Thosani works at HonorHealth Gastroenterology - Osborn in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.