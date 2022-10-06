Overview

Dr. Ambar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.