Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ambar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology4205 Belfort Rd # 2069, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had really pleasant meeting with Dr.Patel. It was my 1st meeting, he took time to listen to me, read my previous med history from previous cardiovascular doctor. Thank you!
About Dr. Ambar Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1366649758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.