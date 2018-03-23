Dr. Amber Naresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Naresh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amber Naresh, MD
Dr. Amber Naresh, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Naresh works at
Dr. Naresh's Office Locations
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Downtown275 Lasalle St # 11, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5030
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic at University Square200 Broadway St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I remember when Dr. Naresh first started at the Uptown Clinic, and my first encounter with her was Pleasant and very welcoming. She was very detailed in explaining my care and was polite and gentle in every explanation of my care. I really enjoy having her as my Leading doctor, as she is very approachable and gives great care to her patients. I am always referring patients to her, because she treats everyone as a person and gives you the truth in a gentle way. She's a Great doctor.
About Dr. Amber Naresh, MD
- Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306049101
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naresh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naresh works at
Dr. Naresh has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Naresh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naresh.
