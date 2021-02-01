Dr. Amber Warnat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warnat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Warnat, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Warnat, MD
Dr. Amber Warnat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI.
Dr. Warnat works at
Dr. Warnat's Office Locations
-
1
M.d. Optical Ltd375 Barclay Cir, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-3636
-
2
Millman-derr Optical Macomb Ltd.17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 100, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 416-1544
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warnat?
She did my cataract surgery. I think she is a brilliant woman and I recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Amber Warnat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1366735128
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warnat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warnat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warnat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warnat works at
Dr. Warnat has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warnat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Warnat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warnat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warnat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warnat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.