Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD
Overview
Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalore University - Bangalore Karnataka India and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.
Locations
1
Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 493-3333Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
2
Cancer Specialist LLC70 Turin Ter Ste 210, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 829-0443
3
Jacksonville Beach Office905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 493-3333
4
First Coast Heart and Vascular100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 342-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 493-3333
6
Fleming Island Office1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 644-0092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
7
Palatka524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2836
8
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 436-6420
9
County Road 210 Office300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 493-3333
10
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 854-2540
11
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
12
Monument Office1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 493-3333
13
Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
14
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center - Palm Coast14 Office Park Dr Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-9966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
15
Highlands Regional Medical Center3600 S Highlands Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 471-5800
16
Ibrahim Heart Clinic3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 282-7271MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vedre was involved and made me feel that we would correct a problem I have had for many years - he did it!
About Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College - Human Medicine - Lansing MI
- Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green KY
- Bangalore University - Bangalore Karnataka India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
