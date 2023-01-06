See All Cardiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalore University - Bangalore Karnataka India and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Vedre works at Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Fleming Island, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Palm Coast, FL, Sebring, FL and Middleburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs
    7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cancer Specialist LLC
    70 Turin Ter Ste 210, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 829-0443
  3. 3
    Jacksonville Beach Office
    905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  4. 4
    First Coast Heart and Vascular
    100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 342-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  6. 6
    Fleming Island Office
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-0092
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Palatka
    524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
  8. 8
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
  9. 9
    County Road 210 Office
    300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  10. 10
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 854-2540
  11. 11
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  12. 12
    Monument Office
    1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  13. 13
    Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  14. 14
    First Coast Heart & Vascular Center - Palm Coast
    14 Office Park Dr Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 446-9966
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  15. 15
    Highlands Regional Medical Center
    3600 S Highlands Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 471-5800
  16. 16
    Ibrahim Heart Clinic
    3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 282-7271
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Vedre was involved and made me feel that we would correct a problem I have had for many years - he did it!
    Irene Rubin — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD

    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    • 1578643474
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University College - Human Medicine - Lansing MI
    • Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green KY
    • Bangalore University - Bangalore Karnataka India
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vedre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vedre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vedre works at Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Fleming Island, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Palm Coast, FL, Sebring, FL and Middleburg, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Vedre’s profile.

    Dr. Vedre has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vedre speaks Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

