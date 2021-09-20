Dr. Amer Nouh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nouh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Nouh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Neuro Pain Care1417 NW 150TH ST, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 418-4041
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Dr. Nouh was very thorough and respectful! We figured out what was wrong with my back and now I know what I can do to help treat it. The staff is also very personable and helpful. I highly recommend this office! :)
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Nouh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nouh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nouh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nouh has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nouh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nouh speaks Arabic and French.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Nouh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nouh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nouh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nouh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.