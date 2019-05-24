Overview

Dr. Amilcar Avendano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Francisco Marroquin and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Avendano works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.