Dr. Amir Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Awad, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Awad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Awad works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Florida Westchase11912 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 920-8882
-
2
Westchase Gastroenterology PA4695 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 920-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awad?
Became a patient and if you are like me and tired of wondering if you Dr cares or is just trying to make as much money as possible He cares My GI for life Tell your friends and family You’re welcome
About Dr. Amir Awad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Arabic
- 1336162916
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Albert Einstein
- Bronx-Lebanon Albert Einstein
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad works at
Dr. Awad has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awad speaks Arabic, Arabic and Arabic.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.