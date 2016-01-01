Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedayati-Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Hedayati-Rad works at
Greater Los Angeles Cardiology201 S Alvarado St Ste 612, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-7074
Vida Family Practice PC435 Arden Ave Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 242-4191
Leyla Malakian Chiropractic Inc706 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 507-6404
- Adventist Health Glendale
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Minnan, Persian and Spanish
- 1861410029
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedayati-Rad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedayati-Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedayati-Rad works at
Dr. Hedayati-Rad has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedayati-Rad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hedayati-Rad speaks Arabic, Minnan, Persian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedayati-Rad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedayati-Rad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedayati-Rad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedayati-Rad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.