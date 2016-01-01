See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD

Cardiology
1.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Hedayati-Rad works at Greater Los Angeles Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Los Angeles Cardiology
    201 S Alvarado St Ste 612, Los Angeles, CA 90057 (213) 484-7074
  2. 2
    Vida Family Practice PC
    435 Arden Ave Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91203 (818) 242-4191
  3. 3
    Leyla Malakian Chiropractic Inc
    706 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 (818) 507-6404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Heart Disease

Heart Palpitations
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Heart Disease
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
First Degree Heart Block
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second Degree Heart Block
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Allergy
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Minnan, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861410029
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedayati-Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedayati-Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedayati-Rad has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedayati-Rad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedayati-Rad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedayati-Rad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedayati-Rad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedayati-Rad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

