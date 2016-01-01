Overview

Dr. Amir Hedayati-Rad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Hedayati-Rad works at Greater Los Angeles Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.