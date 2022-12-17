See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kochhar works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in La Canada Flintridge, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kochhar's Office Locations

    Pacific Neuroscience Institute
    2125 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 829-8701
    La Cañada Flintridge - USC Otolaryngology (ENT)
    1370 Foothill Blvd Ste 100, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 (800) 872-2273
    Childrens Hospital of Los Angele
    4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 361-2145
    Downtown Los Angeles- USC Otolaryngology (ENT)
    830 S Flower St Ste B100, Los Angeles, CA 90017 (800) 872-2273
    Glendale USC Otolaryngology
    800 S Central Ave Ste 204, Glendale, CA 91204 (800) 872-2273

  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  Providence Saint John's Health Center
  Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Jaw Fracture
Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Jaw Fracture

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Kochhar has been such a god send to me. I had such difficulty with my breathing and found out I had a deviated septum along with other issues. Not only did he fix me, but I was able to breathe through my nose the moment I woke up from surgery. It was truly life changing. He is very professional, kind, and took the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. I’m forever grateful for Dr. Kochhar for giving me my life back. I recommend him highly!
    Elizabeth M. — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1114191194
    UCLA
    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kochhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kochhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kochhar has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kochhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

