Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD
Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Pacific Neuroscience Institute2125 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8701Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
La Cañada Flintridge - USC Otolaryngology (ENT)1370 Foothill Blvd Ste 100, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Directions (800) 872-2273
Childrens Hospital of Los Angele4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2145
Downtown Los Angeles- USC Otolaryngology (ENT)830 S Flower St Ste B100, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (800) 872-2273
Glendale USC Otolaryngology800 S Central Ave Ste 204, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Kochhar has been such a god send to me. I had such difficulty with my breathing and found out I had a deviated septum along with other issues. Not only did he fix me, but I was able to breathe through my nose the moment I woke up from surgery. It was truly life changing. He is very professional, kind, and took the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. I’m forever grateful for Dr. Kochhar for giving me my life back. I recommend him highly!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114191194
- UCLA
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
