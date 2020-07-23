Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their fellowship with John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
Dr. Wahood works at
Locations
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0450
Presence Pain Care301 Madison St Ste 305, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Wahood to deal with the severe pain of 2 bad hips. Dr. Wahood took the time to really understand my needs and suggested a variety of treatments for my pain. When I first came to his office I could barely walk, now I can walk and function again. I can not thank him enough for his help in getting me thru this.
About Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Rush University Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Wahood works at
Dr. Wahood has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahood speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahood.
