Dr. Amy Kruger, DPM
Overview of Dr. Amy Kruger, DPM
Dr. Amy Kruger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Kruger's Office Locations
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center2008 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-3933
Saint Mary's Ambulatory Surgery Center1501 Maple Ave Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. Extremely patient and thorough. Explained everything to me as we went along. Spent a long time with me too. She was recommended to my be a colleague and I would certainly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Amy Kruger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083097794
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
