Dr. Anaadriana Zakarija, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Zakarija works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.