Overview

Dr. Anant Parikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Parikh works at LVPG Pain Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.