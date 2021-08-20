Dr. Andrea Sorcini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorcini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Sorcini, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Sorcini, MD
Dr. Andrea Sorcini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universitâ€¡ Campus Bio-Medico di Roma Facoltâ€¡ di Medicina e Chirurgia and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Sorcini works at
Dr. Sorcini's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sorcini is the best in his field. I choose a doctor for their skill and competency in giving treatment. All other attributes should be second. He will surely make sure the job gets done well!
About Dr. Andrea Sorcini, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1063569093
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic, Fellow:Transplant
- Lahey Clinic, Urology
- Universitâ€¡ Campus Bio-Medico di Roma Facoltâ€¡ di Medicina e Chirurgia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorcini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorcini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorcini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorcini works at
Dr. Sorcini has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorcini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorcini speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorcini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorcini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorcini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorcini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.