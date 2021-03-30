Dr. Torres Rosso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Torres Rosso, MD
Dr. Andrea Torres Rosso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Endocrinology Consultants1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 496-9020
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
1000% professional. Always puts the patients first. Substantial doctor. Defiantly recommend. ??
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Dr. Torres Rosso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres Rosso has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres Rosso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Rosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.