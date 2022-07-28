Dr. Andres Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Lopez, MD
Dr. Andres Lopez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Miami School Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Andres Bustillo, MD6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 602, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by my oral surgeon to Dr. Bustillo as he is an expert in rhinoplasty. I had my rhinoplasty in May 2022 and I am currently two months post-op. The result is better than I expected. I originally only considered the cosmetic improvement (looks) of my nose but I can also breathe a lot better as Dr. Bustillo simultaneously corrected the deviated septum of my nose. The procedure was flawless and the recovery was painless. The nurses and office staff are all highly trained and extremely professional which is a major plus in the overall experience. If you are looking for plastic surgery (rhinoplasty in my case), look no further.
About Dr. Andres Lopez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275527749
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Of Miami
- University Miami School Med
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
