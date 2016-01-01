See All Neurologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Andres Gonzalez, MD

Neurology
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andres Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from Faculty of Health-Care Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    775 Park Ave Ste 1, Huntington, NY 11743 (631) 815-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andres Gonzalez, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629075601
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine and Dentristry of New Jersey - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • State University of New York - Health Science Center at Brooklyn
    • Faculty of Health-Care Sciences
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

