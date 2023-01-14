Overview of Dr. Andrew Behler, DO

Dr. Andrew Behler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Med College Kansas City and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Behler works at Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI and Grandville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.