Overview of Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO

Dr. Andrew Cortez, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in South Salt Lake, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine COMP, Pomona, CA|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Layton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Cortez works at Nephrology Associates - Salt Lake in South Salt Lake, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.