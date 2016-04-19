Dr. Andrew Davidiuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidiuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Davidiuk, MD
Dr. Andrew Davidiuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Psa Clinical Laboratory Inc303 E Par St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (877) 876-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A great doctor who saved me the agony of surgery recommended by another hospital. I appreciate Dr. Davidiuk and recommend him highly.
- Urology
- English
- 1811256324
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Urology
Dr. Davidiuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidiuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidiuk works at
Dr. Davidiuk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidiuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davidiuk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidiuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.