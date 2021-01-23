Overview of Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD

Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Freiberg works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Kaplan Joint Center in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.