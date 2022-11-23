Dr. Andrew Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Holt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 295, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holt?
Dr. Holt is an extremely smart physician who is passionate about his field and it shows when he interacts with his patients. During my visit and corresponding procedure, Dr. Holt spent a tremendous amount of time discussing my issues. You could tell that his passion for medicine was still burning strong and that he really cares about patient outcomes. Dr. Holt is a rare find in today’s world of medicine.
About Dr. Andrew Holt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1275579799
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati - Univ Hosp
- Washington U - Barnes-Jewish Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holt speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.