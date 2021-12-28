Dr. Andrew Keegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Keegan, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Keegan, MD
Dr. Andrew Keegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Keegan's Office Locations
Roskamp Institute2040 Whitfield Ave, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 256-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Keegan is so intelligent yet, laid back! I admire his many Degrees & especially impressed with his knowledge of the Chemistry in the brain. I cannot highly recommend him enough for ANY neurological symptoms, Diagnosis or treatment. He is brilliant, but not intimidating.
About Dr. Andrew Keegan, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780747527
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Rensselaer
- Neurology
