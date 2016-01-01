Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kaohsiung Medical College and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Andrew Lin MD Professional Corp.500 E Remington Dr Ste 30, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 739-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1679635254
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Hospital Med Center
- Kaohsiung Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
