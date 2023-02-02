Overview

Dr. Andrew Mason, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mason works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.