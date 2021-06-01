See All General Surgeons in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small West Lake Hills, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD

Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Trussler works at Andrew Trussler md in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trussler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Arthritis PA
    5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste J200, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 450-1077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 01, 2021
Dr. Trussler worked along with Dr. Curtis Crane during my facial feminization surgery, focused on my rhinoplasty. Overall I'm very satisfied with the result. I should note I had a somewhat scary complication about three weeks after, where a nose bleed started and wouldn't stop, resulting in losing a not insignificant amount of blood and a trip to the hospital. Dr. Trussler was quick to respond to the ER staff however, and helped coordinate a fix. He quickly scheduled a followup for me, explained what happened, and was emphatic toward my concerns. Despite the complication I came away trusting him, and would absolutely return if and when I desired more work on my face.
Fiona — Jun 01, 2021

Photo: Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD
About Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1952319626
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Internship
  • University Michigan Health System
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trussler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trussler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trussler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trussler works at Andrew Trussler md in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trussler’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trussler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trussler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trussler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trussler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

