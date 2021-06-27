See All Plastic Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Andrew Winkler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Winkler, MD

Dr. Andrew Winkler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University

Dr. Winkler works at University of Colorado Otolaryngology in Aurora, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Orbital Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winkler's Office Locations

    University of Colorado Otolaryngology
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2820
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    12631 E 17th Ave Ste B205, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 724-1947
    Visage Center
    9544 Park Meadows Dr Ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Orbital Fracture
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Orbital Fracture

Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Winkler, MD
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1275621492
    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    • University Of Maryland Program
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Andrew Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Orbital Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

