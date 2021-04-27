Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Central American Autonomous University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Memorial Division of General Surgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 409, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 844-4480Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
David Jurkovich MD Pllc2301 N University Dr Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 372-1429Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Dr Alvarado was thorough and friendly. He eased any anxiety and went over all the alternatives. He performed laproscopic surgery to remove my gall bladder. I was able to go home the same day feeling well. I had gone to emergency room and they said I needed to remove gall bladder. Dr. Alvarado was the surgeon the chose. I checked on various sites and he had good credentials and recommendations so I used him. Would recommend him.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629065222
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hosp
- Central American Autonomous University
- General Surgery
Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarado speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.
