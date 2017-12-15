Overview of Dr. Angel De La Cruz, MD

Dr. Angel De La Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. De La Cruz works at AES General Physicians in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.