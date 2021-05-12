Dr. Angela Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Marshall, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Marshall, MD
Dr. Angela Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
-
1
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology5880 Rand Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 262-0055Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
Dr Marshall knew everything about my medical history when she walked into the exam room. She was kind, honest and probably had the best bedside manner I have ever experienced (I’m a nurse so believe me I know). I needed some extra tests completed and Dr. Marshall called me personally with the results. I would highly recommend (and have already done so) Dr Marshall to my friends and family. Great doctor!
About Dr. Angela Marshall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275528218
Education & Certifications
- Aultman Health Foundation
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.