Dr. Angela Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Meyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
Asheville Gastroenterology191 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
She is very knowledgeable and thorough. Visits don't seem rushed. Explains things well.
About Dr. Angela Meyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730354614
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
