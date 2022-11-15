Dr. Angela Santini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Santini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Santini, MD
Dr. Angela Santini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas Dallas Tx and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Santini works at
Dr. Santini's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Loudoun Ambulatory Surgery Center44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 200, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 209-6420
- 2 19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 175, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have not written many reviews but in this case I feel compelled to do so. Dr. Santini is in my opinion one of the finest doctors and surgeons that I have encountered in my lifetime. For close to 20 years she has healed my children’s broken bones, replaced discs in my wife’s neck sparing her from years of pain, and most recently, decompressed my old, rusty lumbar spine allowing me to walk normally again. I am forever in her debt for what she has given me. I give her my highest recommendation and encourage you to utilize this valuable resource that we have available to us in Loudoun County. Thank you Dr. Santini.
About Dr. Angela Santini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- Parkland Mem Hosp/Ut Southwestern
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas Dallas Tx
Dr. Santini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santini speaks French and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Santini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santini.
